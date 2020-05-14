|
Dennis A. Brown, of Lexington, May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Joann (Malhoski) Brown. Loving father of Jennie E. Dymek of Wellesley, Shepherd A. Brown and his wife Heather of Waldoboro, ME, Alex W. Brown of Portland, ME, and the late Dana Brown. Devoted brother of the late Marjorie Petersen and Charles Brown. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Abigail, Evan, Greta, Oliver, Elizabeth, and Jesse. Dennis was a Mechanical Engineer with Raytheon Corporation for over 30 years. He was an avid reader and lifelong learner and had a great sense of humor. Dennis traveled across the United States and Europe and showed an avid appreciation of nature and the outdoors. An automobile aficionado, Dennis was a lover of Jazz music and the symphony. A private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Douglass Funeral Home in Lexington with interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Rd. #301 Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 14 to May 21, 2020