Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Westview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis A. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis A. Brown Obituary
Dennis A. Brown, of Lexington, May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Joann (Malhoski) Brown. Loving father of Jennie E. Dymek of Wellesley, Shepherd A. Brown and his wife Heather of Waldoboro, ME, Alex W. Brown of Portland, ME, and the late Dana Brown. Devoted brother of the late Marjorie Petersen and Charles Brown. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Abigail, Evan, Greta, Oliver, Elizabeth, and Jesse. Dennis was a Mechanical Engineer with Raytheon Corporation for over 30 years. He was an avid reader and lifelong learner and had a great sense of humor. Dennis traveled across the United States and Europe and showed an avid appreciation of nature and the outdoors. An automobile aficionado, Dennis was a lover of Jazz music and the symphony. A private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Douglass Funeral Home in Lexington with interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Rd. #301 Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 14 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -