Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Finnerty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann Finnerty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Ann Finnerty Obituary
Dorothy Ann (Linehan) Finnerty, 98, of Jupiter, FL, died peacefully on the evening of April 6. She was the devoted wife of the late John Allen Finnerty. She was born in Peabody on December 27, 2921, the daughter of the late Timothy and Alice (Parsons) Linehan. She was a graduate of Peabody High School. She worked for a while at a brokerage firm before marrying. She and John built a home in Wellesley, MA where the resided for most of her life. She was a talented golfer, having been a member of Wellesley Country Club as well as Jonathans Landing in Jupiter, FL where she once was club champion of the womens league. She and John split the year between Wellesley and Juno Beach for all of their years together prior to his passing. She is survived by her nephew and his wife, James F. and Janis Linehan Jr. from Merrimac, MA; two nieces and their husbands, Kathy and also Steve Wilson of Peabody and Janice and Glen Gaspar of Providence, R.I.. Preceding Dorothy in death were her brother Timothy and his wife, Julie Linehan of Rochester, N.Y. and brother James and his wife Ruth Linehan of Peabody, M.A. Due to the current public health concerns related to Covid-19, the services will be restricted to family only. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellelsey. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 2 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -