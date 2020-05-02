|
|
Dorothy Ann (Linehan) Finnerty, 98, of Jupiter, FL, died peacefully on the evening of April 6. She was the devoted wife of the late John Allen Finnerty. She was born in Peabody on December 27, 2921, the daughter of the late Timothy and Alice (Parsons) Linehan. She was a graduate of Peabody High School. She worked for a while at a brokerage firm before marrying. She and John built a home in Wellesley, MA where the resided for most of her life. She was a talented golfer, having been a member of Wellesley Country Club as well as Jonathans Landing in Jupiter, FL where she once was club champion of the womens league. She and John split the year between Wellesley and Juno Beach for all of their years together prior to his passing. She is survived by her nephew and his wife, James F. and Janis Linehan Jr. from Merrimac, MA; two nieces and their husbands, Kathy and also Steve Wilson of Peabody and Janice and Glen Gaspar of Providence, R.I.. Preceding Dorothy in death were her brother Timothy and his wife, Julie Linehan of Rochester, N.Y. and brother James and his wife Ruth Linehan of Peabody, M.A. Due to the current public health concerns related to Covid-19, the services will be restricted to family only. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellelsey. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 2 to May 9, 2020