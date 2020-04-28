|
On April 5. 2020, Doug passed away after a brave and valiant battle with leukemia. He was born in Wellesley, Mass. and attended the Wellesley Public Schools as well as Mass Bay Community College. He was the son of Natalie and the late J. Ernest Boudreau. Doug was an owner operator under the name Boudreau Trucking for many years. He most recently worked for Walmart Transportation. He leaves behind his mother, Natalie, his sister Cindi and her husband Brian. A complete obituary can be found on Legacy.com.
