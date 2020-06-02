Edward (Ted) Griffin, 37 years old, formerly Wellesley and Holliston, MA, died unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on May 11, 2020. He was beloved by so many and will be missed beyond measure. Ted played football and basketball at Boston College High School (graduated 2001) and was captain of his basketball team his junior and senior years. He was selected MVP of his team by the Patriot Ledger newspaper during his senior season. Ted went on to excel academically at Boston College (graduated 2005), while also engaging in plenty of shenanigans and exemplifying what it means to be an Eagle. He was always lighting up a room with his good-natured humor and drawing people to him with his kindness. Ted was a smart, successful businessman working in insurance underwriting. He quickly climbed to the top of his field and at his death was the Vice President for Underwriting at Prodigy Health Insurance Services, a national reinsurance company. He was highly regarded and respected by both distributor partners and reinsurance partners and excelled at smoothing collaboration between the two. At hearing the news of Teds death, an executive at the Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) said that his organization is reeling at the loss. Prodigys chief executive said that Ted will never be forgotten or fully replaced. Win or lose, Ted was a devoted fan of Boston College footballa passion that he shared with his father and hero, Dennis (Boston College 67)and was the ultimate tailgate host. Ted loved Cape Cod, where he spent his childhood summers and adult weekends. He worked summers through high school and college at the Sundae School Ice Cream Parlor, where he became an Assistant Manager his junior and senior years and met some of his closest lifelong friends. He always wanted to be on a fast boat on the water and was eagerly planning to co-own a boat with his mother, whom he deeply loved and admired. He enjoyed his Cranberry Valley golf in Harwich and covered his house in Cape Cod waterway maps. Ted also loved Australia, where he spent a semester visiting family while studying abroad at Melbourne University, and has since maintained a weekly international game of online scrabble with his aunt. Ted leaves behind the love of his life and fiance, Jennifer Hugueley, of Walpole, MA, and her six year old son Noah, whom he adored. Ted had plans with Jen to marry this August and to officially become a step-dad to Noah. He is also survived by his mother, Maura Jane Curtis Griffin; his father, Dennis Griffin M.D. and step-mother Tonie Moran; his four adoring sisters, Kathryn Griffin McArdle, Elizabeth Griffin and her husband Neil Cameron, Cristin Griffin and her husband Brian Nelson, and Anne Griffin; and six nieces (ages 8 months through 10 years) who thought he hung the moon. He also leaves a loving family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and a deeply-bonded group of friends too numerous to count. Teddy lived a dynamic life rich with sports, home and landscaping projects, saltwater fish tanks, Rocky flicks, Jack Reachernovels, nights in front of his fireplace, his bull mastiff (the biggest and gentlest dog ever), and most of all, people. Ted was truly a man for all seasons! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Ted to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Maria Griffin Drury Fund, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA, 02215. Maria was Ted's young cousin, whom he loved dearly, and this fund supports the search for a cure for Type 1 Diabetes, a cause Ted was passionate about. Contributions can also be made to the Noah Hugueley Educational Fund with checks made out to Noah Hugueley and mailed to the Noah Hugueley Educational Fund, 23 Carriage Lane, Walpole, MA, 02081. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Funeral Service ~ Medford, Woburn and Wilmington, MA ~ Home Dello Russo Funeral Service A full service family owned funeral home serving the Medford, Woburn, Wilmington and Boston, Massachusetts area,...
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.