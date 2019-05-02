|
Edward King Forbes,, Ted, 80, of Goose Rocks Beach, Kennebunkport, Maine and formerly of Wellesley, Mass. died peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Seal Rock in Saco, Maine. Ted was born on July 6, 1938 in Boston, Mass to Albert B. and Elizabeth K. Forbes. He was married to Martha Coleman Phemister, his wife of 56 years, on August 26, 1962 at St. Pauls Church in Wellesley, Mass. Ted attended Wellesley High School and New Prep in Boston and graduated from Brown University in 1962 with a B.S. in Biology. He went on to serve in the U.S.M.C.R. from 1960-1966 and was honorably discharged from the Marines in 1966. He worked in medical sales for many years and was widely respected for his knowledge and honorable service. Teds sense of humor was among his many remarkable traits, and his love of current events and conversation made him an admired member of the Goose Rocks community. Ted was an avid fan of thoroughbred racing, an aficionado of fine automobiles, and deeply knowledgeable about many subjects. He enjoyed numerous winters in Del Mar, California where he and Martha made many friends. He is survived by his wife, Martha Phemister Forbes of Goose Rocks Beach, Kennebunkport, Maine; two sons, Scott R. and Christopher King Forbes; daughter-in-law, Susan Forbes; grandchildren, Olivia Margaret and Jack Joseph Forbes and their mother, Renae Forbes; brother, Sanford Forbes and his wife, Carol; and nephews, Patrick and Robert Forbes. A memorial service will be held in late June. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Teds Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 2 to May 9, 2019