|
|
Edward T. ODell, Jr. of Westwood, MA, formerly of Andover MA, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 at the age of 83 after a long illness. He was pre-deceased by his devoted wife, Kerstin Sjoholm ODell, and his loving son, Brian P. ODell. He is survived by his son, E. Thomas ODell III of Lund, Sweden, his daughter Christine M. Harrington, M.D. and son-in-law Nathan R. Harrington of Needham, MA, his daughter-in-law Rachel Tadmor of Stowe MA and his grandchildren Ethan T. ODell, Zackary T. ODell, Annika K. Harrington, Finn T. Harrington, Kajsa L. Harrington and Matilda K. ODell. Mr. ODell grew up in Lowell, MA, the only child of Edward T. ODell Sr. and Helen (Shaw) ODell. He was the first member of his extended family to graduate from college having earned a full scholarship to Brown University. He went on to earn his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School and then worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington D.C. He moved to Boston in 1966 and joined the law firm Goodwin Procter. After becoming a partner in 1970, he founded the firms Investment Management practice and helped to build this into the national powerhouse it is today. After retiring in 2000, he used his wisdom and experience to mentor young entrepreneurs by volunteering with the northeast chapter of SCORE. He was an avid traveler, fantastic pool player, mean card shark and dedicated grandfather. He was an Irish man with the gift of the gab and a sparkle in his eye, always looking to enjoy a laugh with those around him. Funeral services will be held at the First Parish Church in Needham at 12:00pm on Saturday November 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ODell Family Scholarship Fund at Brown University, a fund dedicated to helping financially disadvantaged high school students attend Brown University. (please send checks made out to Brown University, noting the name of the fund on the check memo line, to: Gift Cashier, Box 1877, Providence, RI 02912. To share a memory of Ed, please visit www.eatonfuneral homes.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2019