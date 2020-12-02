Edwin T. "Teddy" Donahue, Lifelong resident of Wellesley, passed away on November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary E. (Dale) Donahue. Devoted father of Kelly M. Mandozzi and her husband Stephen of Natick, Kerry D. OSullivan and her husband Thomas of Framingham, and Kolleen M. Jaillet and her husband William of Westboro. Loving grandfather of Jenna, Thomas, and Gregory. Brother of John Donahue of Natick, Kathy Papazian of Hudson, and the late James Donahue and Sally Casavant. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Retired heavy equipment operator for the Town of Wellesley. Teddy served in the U.S. Army. He was a Wellesley town meeting member. He never missed a grandchilds school or sporting event. Family, faith, and friends were his top priorities. Visiting hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington St. (Rt.16) Wellesley on Thursday, December 3rd from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited, please follow all covid guidelines. Due to the pandemic a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pauls Church, Wellesley. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Teddys memory to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. It is understandable that some people may not feel comfortable attending. If that is the case, one could choose to write a guestbook condolence, or make a donation to charity. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.