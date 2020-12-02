1/1
Edwin T. Donahue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin T. "Teddy" Donahue, Lifelong resident of Wellesley, passed away on November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary E. (Dale) Donahue. Devoted father of Kelly M. Mandozzi and her husband Stephen of Natick, Kerry D. OSullivan and her husband Thomas of Framingham, and Kolleen M. Jaillet and her husband William of Westboro. Loving grandfather of Jenna, Thomas, and Gregory. Brother of John Donahue of Natick, Kathy Papazian of Hudson, and the late James Donahue and Sally Casavant. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Retired heavy equipment operator for the Town of Wellesley. Teddy served in the U.S. Army. He was a Wellesley town meeting member. He never missed a grandchilds school or sporting event. Family, faith, and friends were his top priorities. Visiting hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington St. (Rt.16) Wellesley on Thursday, December 3rd from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited, please follow all covid guidelines. Due to the pandemic a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pauls Church, Wellesley. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Teddys memory to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. It is understandable that some people may not feel comfortable attending. If that is the case, one could choose to write a guestbook condolence, or make a donation to charity. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brett Kane
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved