Edythe Ann Sullivan McGoldrick August 1, 1932 | June 1, 2020 Of Wellesley, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, athlete, teacher, leader in womens tennis, died peacefully in her sleep on June 1st. She was 87. The oldest of five children, Edy grew up in Belmont, MA, and graduated from Belmont High School in 1949. She received her bachelors degree from Framingham State University in 1953. A top athlete, she was ranked as a junior, No. 1 in New England and No. 7 nationally. She won numerous tennis titles including the Massachusetts State Interscholastic Championship, Intercollegiate Championship, and in 1950, the U.S. National Juniors Indoor Singles Championship. In 1965, the US Tennis Association selected Edys family, the John F. Sullivan clan, for its annual National Tennis Family of the Year award. Edy, a pioneering leader in the tennis community, was the first woman to be appointed to the New England USLTA Executive Committee also served two years as their Executive Director. She was the director of womens tennis for the United States Tennis Association from 1970-76. Edy started Virginia Slims of New England in 1970 and was also the promoter and director of the Boston, Virginia Slims Tournament. Edy led the Wightman Cup tennis team to victory as Captain in Wimbledon, England, in the summer of 1973 on the Cups 50th anniversary. In 1977, she became Vice President of Capital Sports, Inc. and played a major role in the marketing of the womens tennis tour, US Open, and 1980 Winter Olympics. In 1983, Edy founded her own company, Six Love Promotions, Inc., a sports marketing firm that promoted the womens tennis tour, including the Virginia Slims World Series Tour. 'Edy McGoldrick was instrumental in providing playing opportunities for many generations of women tennis players. Her commitment to our sport was unwavering and her contributions were legendary,' says longtime friend Billie Jean King. In honor of Edys contributions to the sport, she was awarded the USTA Service Bowl in 1973, WTA Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award in 1979, and inducted into the USTA Tennis Hall of Fame New England in 1994. Beloved wife of the late David M. McGoldrick MD. Devoted mother of John M. McGoldrick, MD, and his wife Joan Sutcliffe, MD of Madbury, NH, Mary E. McGoldrick and her husband, James Reilly of Westport, CT, Mark E. McGoldrick and his wife Debbie of Marthas Vineyard, MA, Ellen M. Kiely and her husband Fredrick of Cotuit, MA, Kevin F. McGoldrick of Hilton Head, SC, and Amy P. McDevitt and her husband James of Wolfeboro, NH. Sister of Paul Sullivan of Watertown, MA, and the late Patricia S. Thompson, Joan S. Carder, and Jackie Sullivan. Edy is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Leaving behind an afterglow of smiles, laughter, and happy memories, Edy led a fast-paced, bright, and meaningful life. She believed that 'you can find time in your life for anything you really want to do,' for which she did with her own. In addition to her professional roles, Edy found joy in spending time with her beloved husband, six energetic children, and grandchildren, traveling the world, volunteering, and skiing. Edy loved the White Mountains of New Hampshire. She will be laid to rest during a private burial in Waterville Valley, NH, where she spent much of her free time with family and friends, alongside her husband. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Edys memory to WTA Charities at 100 Second Ave., South, Suite 1100-S, St. Petersburg FL 33701; or the USTA Foundation at https://www.ustafoundation. com/donate/.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.