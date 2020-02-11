|
Elizabeth Ann (McCarty) Reggio, 92 formerly of Wellesley MA passed quietly from this life on February 4, 2020 at The Manor in Morrisville, VT after a long illness. Elizabeth was born in Clinton, MA. She was the 5 th child of 8 to the late Francis and Ruth (McLaughlin) McCarty. She grew up in Lancaster, MA. Her family was central to her life. Elizabeth was the devoted mother of Ellena and husband Dan of Durango, CO, Jenny and husband Rick of Noank, CT, Nick and wife Jane of Millville, MA, Becca of Morrisville, VT, and Chris and wife Marie of Millis, MA. She was the loving and proud matriarch to 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Nic, and her siblings Francis, Barbara, Ruth, Everett, Patricia, William and Robert. She leaves behind her foster brothers Robert Smith and Arthur Thibeault, sisters in law Norma McCarty, Joyce McCarty and Claire Marno, numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Elizabeth graduated from Regis College with a B.A. in 1949. Following graduation, she returned to Lancaster to answer her calling to teach at Lancaster High School. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Andre Nicholas Reggio, and they married on July 4, 1953 in Lancaster. After starting their family, they settled in Framingham, MA from 1956-1964. During this time, Elizabeth began a long and meaningful association with the Dana Hall School in Wellesley, MA, serving as an English teacher at the old Dana Junior School and 5 th grade at Tenacre Country Day School. In the summer of 1964 she and Nic moved the family to Wellesley MA where they remained for the next 50 years. Elizabeth was the epitome of a lifelong learner. In the late 1960s she went back to school at night to pursue a Masters in Education with a concentration in Audiology and Speech Pathology at Northeastern University. She was a practicing Audiologist at the Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary and a private practice in Boston Being a teacher at heart, however, she returned to the classrooms of Dana Hall in the mid 1970s. Elizabeth received immeasurable joy out of challenging and watching the growth and success of her students, both in and out of the classroom. Many of her students stayed in touch with her over the years. She loved to travel and experience new cultures. She was fortunate to receive a sabbatical late in her career to study in Salamanca, Spain. She made numerous journeys to foreign lands to visit with former students and their families. She was the picture of grace and excellence in all of her endeavors. She played piano most of her life and it gave her great joy well into the last stages of her illness. Even in her declining state, one caregiver commented, "Your mom must have been a kind and loving soul. When they reach this point in their illness, their true essence is still present and this is what we see in her." Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Manor, in Morrisville, VT and Whitney Place in Natick, MA for their love and care of our mom. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Friday February 14, 2020 at St John the Evangelist Church 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the at or the scholarship fund at Dana Hall School, c/o Advancement Office, P.O. Box 9010, Wellesley, MA 02484-9010.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020