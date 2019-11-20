|
|
Elizabeth C. (Nichols) Keating, known to all as Honey, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 leaving behind a large and loving family and a multitude of friends of all ages, from all walks of life, and from across the world. Born in Charlestown, Mass. to James and Anne Nichols in 1944, Honey grew up in South Boston with four siblings: Anne (Nichols) Mason, James Nichols, Eileen (Nichols) Mason Peabody, and Christine (Nichols) Keating. She attended South Boston High School. Honey's legacy is her love. She was married for 56 years to John Jack Keating, now a retired railroad engineer who is also from South Boston. As Jack likes to tell it, they were the first couple to meet on-line. The story goes like this: Young Jack spotted teenaged Honey in her building's courtyard, where she was hanging laundry on the clothesline. The rest was more than history. It was epic: sixty years, two continents, four children, eight grandchildren, so many practical jokes told, sandwiches made and potatoes mashed. Southie. Wellesley. Vermont. Rhode Island. Key West. Moscow. New York City. Ireland. Spectacle Island. Honey never missed a family gathering and never missed a chance to tell her people that she loved them. She never missed a chance to smile or laugh. She didn't care for jewelry. She wore a simple gold cross and her wedding band for most of her days. She called her children and their families her treasures. They are Daniel Keating, his wife, Agnes Keating, and daughters Grace and Minnie, all of Portsmouth, R.I.; Suzanne Keating and her husband Chris Chivers, and children Jack, Mick, Elizabeth, William and Joseph of Wakefield, R.I; and Elizabeth Keating and her daughter Margaret Haesler of Burlington, Vt.; (and Bequia, B.V.I., and Nantucket). Honey and Jack also had a second son, Jason, who died in 1982 when he was 13. She honored him every day, and was buried with him on Nov. 13. Losing this child was Honeys great sorrow. For solace she turned to her faith in God and her love of family. Honey and Jack moved to Wellesley with their four small children when they were 28. A parishioner at St. John the Evangelist, she was also a practiced beachlover who spent many happy summers at Morse's Pond. More recently, Honey was such a devoted attendee of the Newport Polo matches organized by her son, Dan, and so open to the international athletes who visited the polo grounds, that she assumed a new role. She was New Englands Queen of Polo. As much as Honey loved, there were things Honey did not like. She preferred yes to yeah; mum to mom; Pepsi to Coke. She would not, could not, abide cruelty or snobbery of any kind. She despised the cold, and flying in airplanes, and being separated for any length of time from Jack. Still, she visited her children wherever they were, even in winter to the frigid cities of Burlington and Moscow. One year she lugged not one but two Butterball turkeys to Russia. One was for her family's Thanksgiving. The second was in case anyone else needed one. Did you need a turkey, a tissue, a blanket, a hand to hold? Honey Keating was there. It is hard to imagine now that she is gone. Her family will try to live and love in line with her example. It is a standard that will be very hard to meet.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019