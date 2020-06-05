Elizabeth (Liz) Wardwell Mawhinney-Beal, 65, of Clinton, MA The only daughter of the late Foster and Lois (McKechnie) Beal of Wellesley, MA, Liz lost her battle to Covid-19 on May 19, 2020. She leaves behind her son Michael Mawhinney of Maumee Ohio, daughter Sarah (Mawhinney) Crowley, son-in-law Lyle Crowley, and her beloved grandson Collin Crowley, who held her heart. Liz also leaves behind her four brothers: David and his wife Julie Beal from Carlton MN, Eliot and his wife Connie Beal of Scituate MA, Alexander (Sandy) and his wife Joan Beal of Fayette ME, and Douglas and his wife Elizabeth Beal of Chesterville ME. Liz also leaves behind her two life-long best friends, Lynn (Fortini) Lambert and Lee (Welch) Donnelly, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Liz graduated from Wellesley High School in 1976. She worked for many years at Sun Life in Wellesley, as well as working many years at Staples in Framingham until 2007. Liz grew up and lived in Wellesley until 1986 when she moved to Marlborough, MA, where she raised her children until 2001. In 2012 Liz moved in with her daughter Sarah and son-in-law Lyle in Clinton until May 2019 when she moved into Life Care Center in Acton which is where she last resided. Liz was very devoted to her family and friends. Very personable and being a great listener, she possessed a natural gift of empathy, and would always welcome anyone with open arms and a warm hug. Liz was a kind, gentle soul with an incredibly infectious laugh. She loved reading, listening to music, crafting, fresh air and animals. Liz will be warmly remembered and greatly missed by everyone who knew her. In lieu of flowers, Lizs family requests that in her memory people extend acts of kindness toward others. Pay it forward with a smile. This is what Liz would have wanted. A gathering in memory of Liz will be held at a future date.



