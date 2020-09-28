Elizabeth Reny

To all of my Reny family, my condolences. Aunt Betty was the most kind and sweet woman ever. Along with your Dad we would love their visits to Maine, especially as children waiting for the excitement of seeing the Reny brothers, along with your Mom and my Mom visiting, reminiscing and sharing a meal. Your Mom made an impact on me and my little family as well, always inquiring about our lives when we saw her and in our letter exchanges. She will be so missed. My thoughts are with you all. Marcia (Reny) Fleury

