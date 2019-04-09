Home

George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Needham, MA
Ellen T. Donna Obituary
Ellen T. (Todaro) Donna Of Needham, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of John F. Donna for 55 years; loving mother of Maryellen Civita and her husband Carlo of Norfolk, John F. Donna, Jr. of Needham; grandmother of Michael and Julia Civita, both of Norfolk; sister of the late Barbara McPherson. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Thursday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ellen's memory to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For online guestbook gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019
