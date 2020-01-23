Home

Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Eunice D. Collari

Eunice D. Collari Obituary
Eunice D. Collari, 86, of Falmouth, formerly of Wellesley and Middleboro, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born June 28, 1933 in Newton MA, the daughter of the late Alderigo and Maria (Breviglieri) Bentivoglio. She was predeceased by her first husband of 19 years, Palmi Tony DiBiase, and her second husband of 30 years, Arthur Collari. She was the mother of, Mark P. DiBiase of E. Falmouth, Tina M. DiBiase of Milford and the late Michael J. DiBiase. She also leaves two nieces and one nephew and other extended family. She was predeceased by her sister Dea (Bentivoglio) Sabia. Eunice was a graduate of Wellesley High School. She worked in secretarial positions for various companies and charities. She raised funds for many years for . She enjoyed playing Bingo, cards and reading; but especially time spent with family and friends. There will be a graveside service held at 10:00am on Friday, Jan. 31st at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 148 Brook St, Wellesley, MA 02482. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at mda.org or to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Mass Chapter at apdaparkinson.org/community/massachusetts/. For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020
