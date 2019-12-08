|
Francis E. "Bucky" Lane, of Natick, December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy S. (Steigh) Lane. Devoted father of Alan Lane of Natick, Cindy Lane of Natick, Scott Lane of Bellingham, Wendy Hills of Southboro. Brother of Pricilla Rechsteiner of N.J., Miriam Davis of AL, and the late Jack Lane, Frederick Lane, Janet Connor, and Elizabeth Stinson. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Retired custodian at the Wellesley Middle School. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Francis' memory to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online guest book gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019