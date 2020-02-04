Home

Francis E. 'Bucky' Lane of Natick, December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy S. (Steigh) Lane. Retired custodian at the Wellesley Middle School. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) Wellesley, Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11am-12pm followed by a funeral service beginning at 12pm in the funeral home. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020
