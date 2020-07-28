Francis H. (Skip) Fumia, Jr.(born 1/9/43), son of Francis H. Fumia, Sr. and Helen Salvi Fumia of Wellesley, MA, passed away on July 6, 2020, in Venice, FL. Skips childhood was blessed with close family relationships as well as a cohesive and supportive community. After graduating from Wellesley High School (Class of 61), he received his bachelors degree in psychology from Springfield College (Class of 65). After graduation, Skip joined the U.S. Navy and enjoyed a 20-year career as a U.S. Naval Aviator, serving during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Navy in 85 as Commander, Skip and his wife, Dreama, returned to MA where Skip joined an engineering consulting firm and provided critical data link communications training to U.S. Air Force fighter pilots for Hanscom AFB, MA. Skip enjoyed motorcycles and sports cars, he achieved his 4th degree black belt in Okinawan Karate-do and a 1st degree black belt in martial arts weapons and influenced many students to train with resolve and purpose. Skip is survived by his wife, Dreama Fumia, his sister Lynda Fumia StJames, his aunt, Gloria Thornton, his daughter Angie Quist and her children Cody and Isabella, his daughter Megan Roszman and her children Rhiannon, Rylan, and Damon and grandchild JaMari, his sister-in-law Patricia Gibbs, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Vinton and Marcella Rankin, as well as the Fumia, OMalley, Salvi, and Nugent cousins, nieces, and nephews and his two loving pups, Ziva and Saylor who provided him so much comfort. The family will hold a small, private service at Sarasota National Cemetery due to the current pandemic crisis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the NeuroChallenge Foundation for Parkinsons at neurochallenge.org
or to your favorite charity
supporting animal rescue or aid to disabled veterans.