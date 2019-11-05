|
|
Frank Davis Johnson of North Hill, Needham, formerly of Wellesley, November 1st, 2019. After an All Hallows Eve of warm rains and tree rattling southerly gales, Frank Davis Johnson of Needham Massachusetts slipped anchor early November 1, All Saints Day, and embarked on his final journey under fresh washed blue skies with a lively following wind. He attended Wilbraham Academy and graduated from Harvard University, class of 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during World War II. He is predeceased by his wife Marjory (Perry) Johnson. He is survived by his brother Arthur Stoddard Johnson, III, 6 children, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial service commemorating Franks life will take place at Mount Auburn Cemeterys Bigelow Chapel, Wednesday, November 13 at 1:00 p.m. All who knew Frank are welcome to help us celebrate. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Frank's memory to the New England Home for Little Wanderers through the link: [email protected], where he was a board member for many years. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019