Frank J. Lionette, 92, passed away August 12, 2020 at Atria Woodbriar in Falmouth, MA. He leaves behind his son David Lionette and his wife Yvonne; his daughter Gina Ferrari and her husband James; and four grandchildren Austin, Dillon, Nicholas and Christopher. He is predeceased by Carla (Schaeffer), his wife for 60 years, his brothers Robert and Richard, father Orlando and mother Anna (Vacca). Born and raised in Everett, MA, Frank excelled in academics and athletics. He was captain of his high school baseball and basketball teams, and was all-state in football. Frank received his A.B. cum laude from Harvard University in 1950 and played varsity basketball. He received his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army in the Counterintelligence Corps as an Agent-Investigator from 1952-1954. After his active duty service, Frank lived and worked in New York City as a marketing executive for Benton & Bowles and Kenyon & Eckhardt. In Massachusetts he worked as a senior executive for the Howard Johnson Company until his retirement. Frank and Carla met on vacation in Acapulco, Mexico, and they were married in NYC in 1958. They were long-time residents of Wellesley, MA before retiring to West Falmouth, Cape Cod. Frank was a life-long learner, especially history. He had a passion for opera and classical music, was an avid reader and tennis, golf and bridge player. Frank loved to entertain, spending countless hours cooking on his well-aged charcoal grill with a martini in hand. Also a sports fan, Frank rarely missed watching a Patriots, Red Sox or Celtics game. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 481 Quaker Road, N. Falmouth on Thursday, August 27 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Falmouth Service Center falmouthservicecenter.org/
