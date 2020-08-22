Frederick J. Dellorfon Sr., 85, a longtime resident of Wellesley, passed away on August 17, 2020. Born August 4, 1935 in Chelsea, he was the beloved son of Frederick Dellorfon and Rose DeFazio. Fred was raised in Chelsea and proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War based in Japan. Following his military service, he was a partner in the family electrical business with Reynolds Electrical Company of Wellesley. Fred handed down this legacy to his son Fredrick Jr. who founded the Dellorfon Electrical Company in Natick. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Roberta Dellorfon, his children Susan Emmett and her husband Paul of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sharyn Jurasek and husband Joseph of South Easton, Frederick Jr. and his wife Paula of Natick, Pamela Chaples and husband Fred of Mattapoisett and Doreen Dellorfon from New Bedford along with 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. The family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Care Dimensions Hospice
Center of Lincoln, MA, https://www.caredimensions.org/giving/
or to the VA Boston Healthcare System at https://www.boston.va.gov/giving/
.