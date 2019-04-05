|
|
Gerald G. Murphy, of Wellesley passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. He was born in Cambridge on December 20, 1935 to Michael Murphy and Ellen (Foley) Murphy. Gerry was the husband of the late Jean (Peterson) Murphy and proud father of Stephen G. Murphy (Rebecca I. Lockwood) of Wellesley, and David L. Murphy (Denise H. Kung) of Town and Country, MO. He was the loving grandfather of Garrett R. Murphy (Alexander Riyadi) of Roslindale; Sarah I. Murphy (partner Ved Gund) of Ithaca, NY; Lily J. Murphy, and Jessica Murphy of Town and Country, MO and step-grandfather of Kody, Jacqueline, and Josie Ihnat, also of Town and Country, MO. He was grateful for the friendship and care from Aidan G. Basile. He was a dear friend of Jeanie and Brooks Goddard for more than 50 years. He adored his family and friends and cherished their love and care. Gerry was a faithful Red Sox fan who cheered players who donned the uniform over the years from his beloved Bobby Doerr to Xander Bogaerts. An enthusiastic Democrat, he was a proud delegate to the Massachusetts Democratic Party convention and active campaigner for candidates and causes. He rejoiced in both athletic and political triumphs and somehow endured the losses. A legendary teacher for 39 years, 36 at Wellesley Senior High School, he inspired and challenged his beloved students. Former students, colleagues and friends stayed in contact with him throughout his career and retirement sharing how his teaching and guidance positively impacted their lives. His advice and mentoring also helped student teachers from Boston University and Harvard College start careers in education. Gerrys reach and influence extended to Europe where he was headmaster of the The American School in Switzerlands (TASIS) campus in Thorpe, Surrey, UK in the 1983-4 academic year. Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Friday, April 5 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 6:00 - 8:00 pm. We invite you to bring a photograph of you and Gerry to share with all at the visitation. Funeral service at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, 207 Washington St., Wellesley, Saturday, April 6 at 10:00 am. Reception will be held at the church after the service. There will be a private interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. There will also be a celebration of his life at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, June 1 at 1:00 pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerrys memory to the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation, for the purpose of endowing the Gerald G. Murphy Scholarship. Donors may mail checks payable to the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation (WSF) to WSF at PO Box 81207, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or donate on-line at www.wellesleyscholarshipfoundation.org. To ensure that donations are properly credited to Gerald G. Murphy scholarship, please indicate these instructions on the memo line of the check or by email to [email protected] Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2019