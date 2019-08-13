Home

St Andrew's Episcopal Church
11 Glidden St
Newcastle, ME 04553
(207) 563-3533
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Church
Newcastle, ME
View Map
Gerald T. Clauson Obituary
Gerald T. Clauson Gerald T. Clauson MESA, AZ Gerald Timothy Clauson, passed away peacefully with loving family by his side on Friday, July 26th, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Gerry, the youngest of seven, was the son of James and Joanne Clauson; the brother to Deborah, Diann, Peter, Michael, Kelly (Jim) and Kate; and beloved uncle of Jennifer, Chris, Mallory, Cody, Nikki, Jake, and Jack. He was a graduate of Saint Sebastians School and the University of New Hampshire. Growing up in Virginia and Wellesley, he cherished family, friends, the family dogs, Little League, tennis, Lake Waban, road trips to Maine and NYC for visits with cousins, Boston Sports and Captain Mardens Scrod Supreme. After working in Boston, Gerry made a career shift and moved to Scottsdale, Arizona to escape the NE winters and relish in his passion for golf. He was a fine writer, avid reader, music enthusiast, and had a passionate interest in all sports, movies and comedy. His quick wit and intelligence distinguished him as a great conversationalist. Gerrys storytelling, sense of humor, fun-loving personality, and his positive approach to life, lifted those whose lives he touched. He will be dearly missed. A celebration of Gerrys life will be held on Monday, August 26th at 11:00 AM at St. Andrews Church in Newcastle, Maine. |
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019
