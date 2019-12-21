|
|
H. Phelps Edwards, Jr., of Naples, FL, formerly of Wellesley, MA, passed away December 6, 2019 at the age of 90. Phelps was born May 18, 1929 in Boston, MA to Hamilton P. and Elizabeth (Young) Edwards. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Josselyn Y. Edwards, of Ross, CA. Phelps leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Caroline Kneedler Edwards (Kip); his dear children: Elizabeth P. Edwards (Lisa) of Hailey, ID; Josselyn E. Futrell (Lyn) and her husband Tom of Wheaton, IL; Mary E. Scott (Muffy) and her husband Don of Midlothian, VA; Caroline C. Cameron (C.C.) and her husband Jack of Naples, FL; 9 wonderful grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, J. Nicholas Edwards and his wife Lynn of Wimberly, TX, and 8 nieces and nephews. After graduating from Williams College in 1951, Phelps served for three years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Prior to going overseas, he was sent to The Army Language school in Monterey, CA where he became fluent in Russian. Following his military service, he spent 43 years in the insurance business as president of James T. Phelps & Co., Inc. and senior vice president of Deland Gibson Insurance Associates. Phelps loved his family and his dogs. He was a passionate golfer who was proud of his 7 holes-in-one. He enjoyed being on the water and was an enthusiastic sailor. He flew and piloted his Cessna aircraft and enjoyed downhill skiing with family and friends. He was a member of Wyndemere Country Club in Naples, FL; The Country Club in Brookline, MA; and The Harbor Club in Seal Harbor, ME. With a heart for the physically handicapped, Phelps devoted 35 years to the Cotting School as a trustee. He was also a trustee for New England Baptist Hospital, served as an elected town meeting member for Wellesley, MA for 12 years, and was involved with several other charities. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: The Cotting School, Inc., 453 Concord Ave, Lexington, MA 02173; Bay Area Lyme Foundation, 884 Portola Road Suite A7, Portola Valley, CA 94028; Samaritan's Purse - Operation Heal Our Patriots, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; or the . For online condolences please visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019