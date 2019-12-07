|
Hans Petschaft, of Wellesley, MA, passed away in his home surrounded by family, Monday December 2, 2019 at the age of 85. Born in Vienna, Austria on May 10, 1934, he spent most of his childhood in England before coming to America in his late teens. Hans began work in the garment industry and later became a successful real estate broker in Wellesley during the 1980s. He was a former member of Kiwanis of Wellesley and the Wellesley Tennis Association and past president of the Wellesley Players. Hans was an avid and accomplished skier, who had a passion for world travel. He enjoyed annual vacations to Hilton Head Island, SC, for many years and enjoyed spending his summers in Long Island, Maine. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Jane Petschaft (Brown), his daughter, Ellen P. Berrios and son-in-law Hector Berrios of Rincon, Puerto Rico, his daughter, Susan P. Rothstein of Medfield, MA and three grandchildren; Benjamin and Madeline Rothstein and Josef Berrios as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Lilly Warshaw. A memorial service was held Sunday, December 8th at Burke Funeral Home, Wellesley. Donations in memory of Hans may be made to the Wellesley Council on Aging, 500 Washington St. Wellesley, MA 02482. For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneral Homes.com
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019