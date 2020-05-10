|
|
Helen (Zani) Merlini of Palm City, FL formerly of Wellesley. May 5, 2020. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Merlino. Loving mother of Taryn M. Valle and her husband Bill of Wellesley and the late Thomas F. Merlino. Grandmother of Andrew, Will and Annie Valle of Wellesley. Sister of the late Caroline Ambrogio, Peter Zani, Mary Reid, Edith Zani and Anthony Zani. The daughter of Italian immigrants, Helen was born on Oak Street in Wellesley, and was a member of the class of 1943 of Wellesley High School, one of the schools first graduating classes. After attending school at Academie Modern on Commonwealth Ave. in Boston, Helen spent time modeling and working at Jays Clothing Store in Wellesley before becoming a stewardess for American Airlines. She gave up her wings to marry Frank in 1951 and they enjoyed 57 wonderful years together. She raised her two children and spent the majority of her life in Wellesley until Franks passing in 2008. She spent her last 11 years in Palm City, Florida, where she enjoyed the warm weather, the ocean, and vanilla ice cream. Helens childlike laugh, bubbly personality, and big heart will be missed dearly by her family. A private family graveside service will be held in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 10 to May 18, 2020