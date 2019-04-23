|
Henry Philip Reynolds, Jr., 94 years old, of Duxbury, passed away peacefully on April 14. Son of Henry P. Reynolds and Laura McGuire Reynolds, Henry (Hank) was raised in Wellesley and graduated from Wellesley High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army, landed on Utah Beach in the summer of 1944 and marched across France into Germany, helping to liberate towns and villages from wartime occupation. After the war, he studied engineering at Brown University (50) where he met his wife of 59 years, Alice Gertrude Farrell of West Warwick, Rhode Island. Together they raised four children. Hank had a long career with U.S. Rubber/Uniroyal, Inc. He retired as Vice President of the plastics division, having overseen manufacturing operations in the U.S and Europe. He had a competitive spirit and enjoyed many adventures with dear friends and family. He and Alice traveled in the U.S. and the world. As a retiree, Hank embarked on yet another journey, riding 50,000 miles on his bike, including many Pan Mass Challenge Sturbridge-to-Provincetown rides and a 23-mile ride with his family through Duxbury on his 90th birthday. Hank is survived by his sister Ruth Reynolds Kelley of Petaluma, CA; son Michael Reynolds of Duxbury; daughter Mary OConnor and her husband James of West Chester, PA; son Stephen Reynolds and his wife Emily of Barrington, IL and; daughter Anne Ward and her husband George of Duxbury as well as his grandchildren Maureen Manfrey; Flannery DeSantos; Siobhan OConnor; Allyson Reynolds, all of Pennsylvania; Caroline Reynolds of Glendale, CA; and Benjamin and Patrick Reynolds, George, Mary Kate and Jack Ward of Duxbury. He also leaves four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice, sisters Mary G. Reynolds and Isabel R. Wartman, grandson Ryan OConnor and daughter-in-law Myrna Reynolds. Calling hours will be on Monday, April 22 from 6pm to 8pm at Shepherd Funeral Home in Kingston, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church in Duxbury on April 23 at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at St. Patricks Cemetery in Whitinsville, MA at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Hanks memory to the Pan Mass Challenge at [email protected] or to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association (USA) at pwsausa.org
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019