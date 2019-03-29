|
Ingeborg S. Reinhard, formerly of Wellesley, passed away Tuesday the 26th of March 2019 in the 95th year of her life after a period of declining health. She is now with God and her beloved husband of 35 years, Papa John. Her cherished family includes son John of Texas, son Peter and Dana of Wrentham, son Edwin and Trudi of Framingham, and 6 grandchildren. Inge, as she was known to her friends, was born on the 2nd of September 1924, in Westheim Germany, to Hedwig and Kurt Schneid. During her youth, she was an accomplished swimmer who was selected for the German Olympic team in 1936. She emigrated to New York in 1938, along with her brother Alfred, where she attended high school. Inge went on to become an accomplished singer who was invited to entertain dignitaries of the United Nations in November 1948, while living in Paris. After the war, she entertained troops with the USO. In 1950, she married John F. Reinhard, with whom she shared the next 35 years, until his death in 1987. Inge loved her family, gardening, music, bridge, travel, and golf and will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. Visitation will be at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY on Sunday 31st March from 4:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Monday 1st April at the Village Congregational Church, 2 Central St., Wellesley at 2:00 PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy in Inges name may be made to the Boston Symphony Orchestra where she was a season ticket holder for many years. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019