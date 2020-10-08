1/
Ira C.Skip. Foss, III, of Sherborn, former longtime resident of Wellesley, October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan. Devoted father of Jen Foss (Jess) and Sharon Shea (Greg). Son of the late Ira C., Jr. and Nancy S. Foss. Dear brother of Frank Foss (Charlene) and Stephen Foss (Sarah). Loving Grampie of Mackenzie Foss. Also survived by his uncles Peter Foss (Linda) and John Shaw (Carol), and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Skip was a member of Sincerity Lodge No. 173 I.O.O.F. Funeral Service and Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather to share memories of Skip. For full obituary and to leave messages of condolences, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2020.
