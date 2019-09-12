|
James B. Emerson, a longtime resident of Melrose, MA, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at age 73. James was born on August 5, 1946 in Boston, one of five children of the late Annette (Bryant) and Charles P. Emerson. Jim was raised in Wellesley where he graduated from Wellesley High School. He attended Marlboro College in Vermont, and had a great love and appreciation for art and classical music. Jim was the brother of Charles P. Emerson, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of VT, Robert Emerson and his wife Kathleen of NY, Annette Emerson of RI, and Janet Emerson of MA. He is also survived by three nieces and three nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather in Jim's honor for a Graveside Service at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, 15 Mt. Vernon Rd., W. Boxford on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:30am. Gifts in Jim's memory may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., #19, Malden, MA 2148, www.mves.org/donate or a .
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019