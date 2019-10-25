|
James Benages of Wellesley, October 22, 2019. One can summarize a life like Jim Benages' by simply saying that Jim both loved and was well-loved. At work, in retirement, at play, with family, with friends, the big guy was friend to all, so many he couldn't remember all the names, so he mostly called folks "Buddy" or "Big Guy" or Sweetheart." Born in Cuba, he immigrated to Chicago to escape the Castro regime. In college, Jim played defense for the Fighting Illini (memorably playing at the Rose Bowl) and loved to share his immense knowledge of sports with his many friends. He worked for decades in the Federal Government, managing offices enforcing pension and benefit laws, passionately advocating for worker participants before retiring 11 years ago. He loved dearly and was immensely proud of his two children, Jim (and Denise of Chicago) and Serena (of Wellesley), and grandson Jimmy (of Chicago) who loved him back just as deeply. In addition to his children and grandson, Jim leaves behind his devoted and adored wife Tamara, 3 beloved "little" brothers John (and Kathy of Chicago), Frank (and Lisa of Mic- higan) and Michael (of Florida), and many much-loved in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews throughout Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, and Maryland. And friends everywhere. Jim leaves us with wonderful memories which sustain us in our grief. Jim preferred our having a remembrance once our initial grief passes, so celebrations of his life and friendships will be scheduled for both Chicago and Wellesley in the future. In lieu of flowers, Jim would want you to donate to a charity with meaning to you and to sing off-key to a little Otis Redding. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019