Maj. Kenefick,

Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army and USAR-especially when you served in Korea fighting the communist North Koreans and Chinese as a member the 27th Infantry-the “Wolfhounds” of the 25th Infantry Division. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Mike Casey