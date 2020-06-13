James O'Connor, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 09, 2020 in his Wellesley, Massachusetts home. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on December 7, 1940, he was the son of the late William and Frances (Hanrihan) O'Connor. He was raised in Jamaica Plain and graduated from Boston Latin School with the Class of 1958. Jim's academic excellence led him to graduate from Boston College with the Class of 1962, where he was a member of the Gold Key Society and Alpha Sigma Nu, the National Jesuit Honor Society. Jim was a passionate member of the BC community his entire life, contributing countless hours to the school in fundraising, and other financial matters. Following his graduation, Jim headed to Switzerland, where he completed his masters at the Swiss School of Economics and Business. After returning home to the United States, Jim married his college sweetheart, Ann Morgan, on October 9, 1965, in Saint Theresa's Church in West Roxbury. The couple made their home together in West Roxbury, and Jim took a position with the Arthur Anderson Accounting Firm, working as a CPA. In 1970, Jim moved his family to Wellesley, Massachusetts and later went on to take a position with SW Industries (a division of British Tire and Rubber (BTR) in Providence, serving as the CFO. Years later, Jim took a position with British company BBA, serving in several financial and operational leadership positions. In the late 1990s, Jim ventured out on his own, forming The Chartwell Group, a merger and acquisitions firm, where he was proud to serve as the Managing Director for over 20 years. Jim continued working and participating on multiple Boards of Directors, right up until recently. Throughout his life, Jim was very dedicated to his Catholic faith, spending countless hours volunteering with the Archdiocese of Boston and assisting Jesuit Priests. In addition, he was an accomplished member (GCMOb) of the Order of Malta, where he held various leadership positions here in America and around the globe. Jim loved traveling around the world helping others in need. While he was devoted to his church, Jim also supported the veterans in his community as a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company. He remained committed to all of his organizations, always promoting them in the best way he could. While Jim worked hard, he also knew how to enjoy himself. He was a member of the Wellesley Country Club for over 40 years, Jim looked forward to seeing his many friends for a social evening. As a man who enjoyed being outdoors, he could be found in his flower or vegetable gardens or spending time at the ocean at his home in Falmouth, where he was warmly nicknamed "the mayor of Racing Beach". Most of all, Jim was a dedicated family man, who was most happy when he was surrounded by those who loved him. Beloved husband of Anne M. (Morgan) O'Connor. Loving father of Christopher M. O'Connor of Holliston, Carolyn O'Connor of Mashpee, and Edward J. "Ted" O'Connor of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Loving father-in-law to Amy OConnor, and Mindy OConnor. Cherished grandfather of Daniel James O'Connor, Ryan James O'Connor, Georgia Elizabeth O'Connor, Liam Alexander O'Connor, and the late Brendan Riley O'Connor Brother of John E. O'Connor of Quincy, Eileen McMorran of Needham, Frances Goffredo of Safety Harbor, Florida, William E. O'Connor Jr. of Westport, the late Mary Ann Dwyer and the late Thomas J. O'Connor. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Jim's Life Celebration on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM and 5 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. As a result of the COVID-19 restrictions, Jims funeral Mass and committal service will be private. Interment will take place in Saint Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Malta Human Services Foundation, 1011 First Avenue, Suite 1350L, New York, New York, 10022.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store