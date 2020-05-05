|
Jane A. Bates, a long-time resident of Danville, Illinois passed away April 30th, 2020 at age 88, leaving her family and friends with fond memories of her generous spirit, self-deprecating humor, and winning smile. Born in Oak Park Illinois at the start of the Great Depression, she and her family moved West for a time as her father managed Civil Conservation Corps camps. Like many in the Greatest Generation, she was grateful for all she had, a minimalist before it was in style, reminding her children that as a child, and well into adulthood, she never had a room of her own. Growing up she loved ballet dancing and art. She graduated from Oak Park High School, and then went on to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana where she met the love of her life, Richard K. Bates of Danville. After graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, she and Dick moved to Connecticut for a time while he served as an intelligence officer during the Korean War. They returned to Danville, raised a family, and became active in the community, attending First Presbyterian Church where Jane volunteered, as her husband built a law practice and served on a number civic and town boards. Dick liked to remind his children frequently that even though the kitchen was messy, they should appreciate their mother's gourmet cooking. Jane retired to Tampa, Florida to be with her children and to take care of Dick in his last days. In her final years, she joined one of her daughters in the Boston area, and was regarded as the happiest, most enthusiastic resident-recruiter at The Falls at Cordingly Dam in Newton, Massachusetts. She loved every activity at "The Falls" carrying her schedule with her morning to evening, so she wouldn't miss a thing. She was often teased for never passing up a chance to purchase new lipstick on road trips to CVS. Jane was brilliant at giving gifts her family never knew they needed but loved receiving, for advocating for good nutrition before it was fashionable, and for being able to take a joke as well as she gave one, especially with her son-in-law. She is survived by four children- Suzanne Woodward Bates of Wellesley and her husband Drew Yanno of Wellesley, MA; Richard Kenny Bates, Jr. of St. Petersburg, FL;. Charles Everett Bates of Danville; and Mary Louise Bates of Tampa FL. Also surviving are three grandchildren - Emily Vance, Meghan Bates McGrath, and Sarah Gladden, and two great-grandchildren - Skylar Gladden and Catalina Gladden. She will be laid to rest near her deceased mother and husband at Spring Hill Cemetery-Mausoleum in Danville. Memorial donations may be sent to Newton-Wellesley Hospital, 2014 Washington St., Newton, Massachusetts, 02462. www.nhw.org
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 5 to May 12, 2020