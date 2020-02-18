|
Janet Gayle "Janee Gay" Berdan, age 90, of Cary, North Carolina formerly of Wellesley, Massachusetts died at home on February 6, 2020. Janee Gay was born November 25, 1929 in Ortonville, Minnesota to Ferd and Agnes (Johnson) Grosenick. She attended the Ortonville school system where she met her future husband and graduated from OHS in 1947. After graduating from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, she moved to New York City to work for Northwest Airlines. On October 16, 1955 at the First English Lutheran Church in Ortonville, she married Maurice R. Pat Berdan, a recent graduate of the United States Naval Academy. After eleven Navy moves over twenty years, they settled in Wellesley where Janee Gay worked for many years at the Needham Bank. Janee Gay was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Nancy Meek; and brother, James Gary Grosenick. Janee Gay is survived by her children, Merilee (Charles) Whalen of Durham, North Carolina and Lisa (Michael Cashion) Berdan, of Cary, North Carolina; granddaughters, Krista and Carolyn Whalen and Alexandra and Anna Cashion. Service and burial will be later this year at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First English Lutheran Church, Ortonville, Minnesota.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020