Janet Margaret Bartholomew Baker died Monday, March 23rd, 2020 at Bertram House in Swampscott, MA. Jane was born in Victoria, B.C. Canada on July 31st, 1934 to Margaret and Victor Bartholomew. Upon completion of high school, Jane moved to New York City, where she met and married John M. Baker. They had a son, John Junior, and moved to Buffalo after John Senior completed his residency as an anesthesiologist. She became an American citizen and completed a master's degree in American History in the 1960s, as both parents raised their son and actively participated in the choir at the Unitarian-Universalist church of Buffalo Jane lost her husband in 1970 to Hodgkin's Lymphoma, later marrying Alan Vigneron. The family moved several times, from Wellesley MA to Tehran Iran to West Norwalk CT to Scottsdale, AZ. Jane returned to the Boston area in the 1980s, to be near her son and daughter in-law. Settling in Salem MA, she returned to the Episcopal church of her youth, joining the congregation of St. Andrews episcopal in Marblehead, MA and volunteering there in many activities. Early on, Jane returned to school at Northeastern University, completing a JD specializing in bankruptcy. Jane volunteered at Framingham Womens Correctional Facility, providing spiritual support for many years to a woman serving a life sentence. Janes caring and value of others was evident in pretty much everything she did; she was an excellent listener, offering thoughts when asked and prayers, unsolicited. Jane is survived by her son John and his wife Krystyna, and two grandchildren, Rachel and Hana. She adored her grandchildren, sharing her love of the arts through trips to museums and the Boston Ballet, and being with them whenever she was able. An especially high point for her was watching the girls perform at annual ballet recitals. As Janes health declined in the Summer of 2019, she moved to the Bertram House in Swampscott, MA. There she joined the company of several other St. Andrews congregants, finding great comfort and fellowship there. The family is grateful to the many staff at the Bertram, for the love and support they provided us all. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic it is impossible to organize a gathering to remember Jane at this time. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at St. Andrews church in Marblehead MA, when it becomes possible. Arrangements under the direction of the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, Lynn. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family at www.solimine.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020