Janet Murchie Flett, 88, passed on May 26, 2020, with her characteristic faith and strength. She was blessed to have spent time with those she loved in the weeks prior. Her unwavering faith was apparent as she faced those weeks with grace and quiet anticipation. Janet was born on April 28, 1932 in Edmonston, New Brunswick and spent her teenage years in New Castle, New Brunswick along the Miramichi River. She met and married her high school sweetheart, George Andrew Flett and together they completed Mt. Allison University in 1953. Her first teaching assignment was in Quebec, followed by New Brunswick. She and George were married and after having two of their three children, moved to Wellesley in 1964. She was able to enjoy her 88th birthday this year surrounded by her daughters and her grandchildren. Her only annoyance was not being able to watch her beloved Bruins on TV!! Every day there were fresh baked goods in the house and always a second batch headed out to a neighbor, friend or someone in need. Janet's legacy will live on through her grandchildren who all learned to love baking. Janet adored her grandchildren and was even able to spend time with her great grandson! Her local Grandchildren were on the receiving end of many rides in "Nanny's bus", sick days from school, haircuts at Eugenios, Scrabble games and those frequent baking dates. Janet completed her real estate license and embarked on a twenty year career selling houses in Wellesley. Her career began with Hill and Company in Wellesley Hills, where she was known for her honesty and subtle strength in putting together deals. At this time in real estate, days were spent manning the phones in the office and Janet became part of the closest group of co-workers, many of whom remained her most cherished friends. Janet enjoyed maintaining a connection to her Canadian roots with the Canadian Women's Club of Boston. Working in many capacities and always baking for the events, Janet was a member for over twentyfive years. She always enjoyed her Canadian friends and connected through their common foundation. Most importantly, Janet was a deeply faithful woman. Brought up and active in the Anglican church, Janet and her family joined St. Andrew's Church, Wellesley, in 1964. The church was the foundation and center of her life. Sundays were for church and Janet served in many capacities. Her love of children, led her to work coordinating church school and playing the organ in the children's chapel. Over many years, funeral receptions were always on her calendar and Janet worked with the most amazing group of women to provide the postfuneral receptions at St. Andrews. Her community of friends from church remained central to her life on a daily basis. Later she served as an usher with a terrific group. She was on the pastoral care committee and spent many hours on supportive phone calls to parishioners or coordinating rides for parishioners. Mom lived her life to serve others and enjoyed "visiting the older people" around town right up until last year. A beloved mother and grandmother, Janet is survived by her son, Peter Flett in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and valued daughter-in-law Jeanette Flett, daughter Elizabeth Lazaro and her husband Manny of Wellesley and Stephanie Flett of Marshfield; grandchildren Amy Flett, Melissa Doubleday, Andrew, William, Lauren and Gabrielle Lazaro; great grandchildren Logan Doubleday and Jocelyn Doubleday. Janet is also survived by her sister, Margaret and her husband Paul as well as several nieces in Canada and Florida. Janet would want to recognize and thank her many devoted friends who continued to call and visit over the years and even the last few weeks. Janet thoroughly enjoyed whatever she did with no regrets and would say "do what you can, when you can". Janet will be buried in her beloved Memorial Rose Garden at St. Andrews in a private interment. .A memorial service will be planned for the Fall. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Wellesley Historical Society. For additional information and guestbook please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.