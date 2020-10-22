1/1
Jean M. Monaghan
{ "" }
Jean Marie (Simonelli) Monaghan of Needham and Popponesset Beach, October 19, 2020 at eighty-one years of age. Jean was born on February 27, 1939 and grew up in Needham. Predeceased by her cherished parents, Vera and Sal Simonelli and brother, Paul D. Simonelli. Beloved wife of Peter J. Monaghan for 56 years, a very blissful time. Devoted mother of Brendan J. Monaghan of Norwood, Carolyn Jean Mazzone and her husband, Billy, of Needham, and Christine Dailey of Plymouth. Adored grandmother of Austin, Alecsander, Declan, Jackson, and Kevin. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. GaGa will be forever remembered for her enthusiasm for her family, the delicious meals she created for us, her keen insight on current events and love of laughter and celebration. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church, 270 Elliot St., Newton, MA 02464, on Saturday, October, 24, at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Please Follow Covid -19 Guidelines and wear a mask. https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/calciphylaxis-research/ or via check Payable to Massachusetts General Hospital, noted Calciphylaxis Research and sent to: Sagar Nigwekar, MD,165 Cambridge Street, Suite 302, Boston, MA 02114 Jeans Funeral Mass can be viewed via livestream at www.lawlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
