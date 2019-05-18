|
|
Jeanne Louise Whetstone, age 69, a 14 year resident of Odenton, MD and previously of Natick, MA, died April 7, 2019 in Odenton after a three year illness. Born in Natick on March 8, 1950, she graduated from Natick High School in 1968. Early in her working career, she was worked at Babson College and Elliot Montessori School before becoming the executive assistant to the Chief Counsel in the pharmaceutical industry. She then worked as President of JW Consultants from 2005 until her retirement in 2008. She enjoyed reading, traveling, music, casinos and spending time with her grandchildren and family. Jeanne dedicated her life to assisting families with addictions. Jeanne is survived by her husband, James M. Whetstone, who she married November 5, 2006; children Eric Joseph Johnson and spouse Alison Elizabeth Johnson of Dedham, MA and Stacey Lee Johnson-McMahon and wife Kerri Elizabeth McMahon of Smithfield, RI; step-children James Jason Whetstone and Lisa Whetstone Downs, both of Odenton; her mother, Ardelle Marie Mason Webster of Wellesley, MA; her sister, Gail Ann Webster-Sloman and husband Norman Sloman of Huntington Beach, Ca; and grandchildren Benjamin James Johnson-McMahon, Lexi Elizabeth Johnson-McMahon, Willa Joy Johnson, Kaytlyn Shaianne Whetstone-Minor and Prince Justice Downs. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Martin Webster. A celebration of life ceremony was held on April 14, 2019 at Hardesty Funeral Home, Gambrills, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeannes memory may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be left for the family at www. hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 18 to May 25, 2019