Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Montt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey P. Montt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey P. Montt Obituary
Jeffrey Peter Montt, of Natick, formerly of Needham, died on June 7 2019 at age 61. Beloved son of Leila M. Montt and the late David G. Montt. Jeff is also survived by his siblings, David Arthur Montt and his wife, Lisa (Paglia), of Sandwich, MA; his sister Sandra M. Carter and her husband, Stephen, of Nantucket, MA; and his sister, Kristina Montt de Garcia and her husband, Kelvin, of Bethesda, MD. Jeff was a cherished uncle to Daniel, Chris and Melanie Montt; Brant, his wife Subaiou and son Horace, Tucker and Dionis Carter; and Kathryn and Josino Garcia. Jeff grew up in Needham, loved participating in Com- munity Theater, sailing in Marblehead, tinkering and inventing, and being with his family. He attended North- eastern University and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Jeff was a Product/Equipment Design Engineer, working at various companies throughout his career including Eaton Corp., MIRA Inc., Precision Robots Inc., Genrad Corp.,Genome Therapeutics, Polaroid and Raytheon. Jeffs lively energy and humor will be sorely missed by his loving family. A Memorial Service will be held honoring his life Satur- day, July 6th at 11am in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Avenue, Needham. Interment is private. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Jeff, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from July 1 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now