|
|
Jeffrey Peter Montt, of Natick, formerly of Needham, died on June 7 2019 at age 61. Beloved son of Leila M. Montt and the late David G. Montt. Jeff is also survived by his siblings, David Arthur Montt and his wife, Lisa (Paglia), of Sandwich, MA; his sister Sandra M. Carter and her husband, Stephen, of Nantucket, MA; and his sister, Kristina Montt de Garcia and her husband, Kelvin, of Bethesda, MD. Jeff was a cherished uncle to Daniel, Chris and Melanie Montt; Brant, his wife Subaiou and son Horace, Tucker and Dionis Carter; and Kathryn and Josino Garcia. Jeff grew up in Needham, loved participating in Com- munity Theater, sailing in Marblehead, tinkering and inventing, and being with his family. He attended North- eastern University and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Jeff was a Product/Equipment Design Engineer, working at various companies throughout his career including Eaton Corp., MIRA Inc., Precision Robots Inc., Genrad Corp.,Genome Therapeutics, Polaroid and Raytheon. Jeffs lively energy and humor will be sorely missed by his loving family. A Memorial Service will be held honoring his life Satur- day, July 6th at 11am in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Avenue, Needham. Interment is private. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Jeff, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from July 1 to July 8, 2019