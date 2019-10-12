|
Dr. Joan C. Kaplan, 79, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2019 at home. Born Joan Clayton on November 18, 1939 in Ottawa, Ontario, Dr. Kaplan spent her youth in Montreal, Quebec. Upon graduation from McGill University, Dr. Kaplan moved to Boston, MA where she earned her PhD. In Biochemistry from Brandeis University. During her career, Dr. Kaplan lived in Wellesley, MA while working as an Immunologist with Harvard Medical School, making significant strides in research of HIV at the very beginnings of the AIDS epidemic.Upon retirement, Dr. Kaplan moved to Asheville, NC where she spent the last 13 years enjoy- ing new friends, living in the mountains and continuing education at the OLLI Center at UNC-Asheville. In addition to MANY admirers, colleagues and beloved friends, Dr. Kaplan is survived by her loving daughter, Reay Maxwell (Jeremy Maxwell), as well as grandchildren Ethan and Eliza Schloss, of Atlanta, Georgia. She is also survived by sister Ann Kenning of Victoria, British Columbia and niece Barb Turk (Chris Turk) of London, U.K. A private Celebration of Life is planned for the Boston area in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dr. Kaplans name to the AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts.
