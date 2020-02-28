|
|
Joan Joanie Edgarton passed away on February 26th, 2020 at the age of 70, after struggling with Alzheimers disease. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and was predeceased by her parents, Mark and Nancy Tishler of Falmouth, MA. She grew up in Wellesley, MA, graduating from Wellesley High, and University of Maine (Orono) in 1971. She spent her summers in Falmouth, MA, where she met her future husband, Chip. She loved walking, sailing, beaching and everything else Cape Cod, as well as spending time with her friends and family, especially her granddaughters, Rylee and Taylor Edgarton. She was also an avid tennis player and loved family croquet matches. Joanie spent 30 years teaching 1 st and 2 nd grades, and finished her career as a reading specialist, in the Amherst, NH School District. She loved all of her students and was known for using chocolate as an incentive to coax them to perform. Upon retiring in 2012, she returned to Falmouth. She volunteered as a mentor at the North Falmouth Elementary School, helped with CCD classes, and assisted with reading at the Cape Cod Child Development Program until her illness did not allow her to continue. She remained active in her book club (through audiobooks) even after she was unable to read. Special thanks to all her friends who kept her active and busy during the difficult times, and to Fidelis Hospice and Royal Megansett. Joanie leaves behind her husband, Gardner (Chip) Edgarton, Jr., her daughter Dana and her partner, Bill Courage of Milford, NH, her son, Mark Edgarton and his wife, Jennifer, and granddaughters, Rylee and Taylor, of Andover, MA, her brother Dr. Peter Martin and his wife, Lynn, of Meridan, NH and her brother Arthur Martin and his partner Jennifer, of Wynnewood, PA, and many beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held later this Spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joans honor may be made to: Jog Your Memory, an Alzheimers non-profit organization, whose goals are to help find a cure and help families living with the disease. Donations can be made online at www.jogyourmemory5k.org, or by check, and mailed to JYM, 56 Nichols Rd, Needham MA 02492. For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccg funeralhome.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020