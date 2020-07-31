Joan Gaddy Ahrens, of West Yarmouth, formerly of Wellesley and Osterville, passed away on July 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert W. Ahrens for 61 years. She was born on February 6, 1934 in Marblehead, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Dorothy and Alfred Gaddy of Marblehead, Massachusetts. She graduated from Marblehead High School, class of 1952 and then went on to graduate from Connecticut College in 1956 with a degree in economics. Joan and Herb raised their children in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts where they were active at St. Andrews, Episcopal Church. Joan was a Vice President of Cedar Realty in Wellesley, Massachusetts for many years. She loved connecting homeowners and potential buyers in her community. She then went on to work for Fidelity Institutional Retirement Services Company in Boston, Massachusetts where she served as an Assistant Vice President. In their retirement, Joan and Herb enjoyed travel and visiting with family. Joan is survived by her three children - Glenn Scott Ahrens and also his wife Donna, Craig Nelson Ahrens and his wife Sue and also her daughter Laura Jean Ahrens. She is also survived by her four grandchildren who have given her great pleasure in her life - Andrew, Christina, Ryan, and Connor. Joan loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, decorating, knitting and doing needlepoint, and connecting with friends. She was an avid Red Sox fan. A Service of Celebration of Joans Life and burial service will be private at the Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or offer online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
