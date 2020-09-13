Joan (Goddard) Hung, of Wellesley, passed September 11th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen "Bob" Hung. Loving mother of Stephen Goddard Hung and his wife Annette of Brookline. Julianne Frawley and her husband Andrew of Boston and Kennebunkport, ME. Grandmother of Jacqueline, Alexandra, Erica, Samantha, Jon Patrick, Alexandria, Grace, Charles and Lucas. Sister of Ginger Barnes and her husband Howard of Plymouth. Joan was a graduate of the N.E. Conservatory of Music, a former music teacher at Dana Hall, former proprietor of the Village Music School of Wellesley and Youth Music Director at the Village Congregational Church for twentyfive years. Private graveside service at Seaside Cemetery, Gloucester. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Joan's memory to the Conservatory Lab Charter School, 395 Columbia Rd. Dorchester, MA 02125. For online guestbook, please visit www.gfdoherty.com
. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.