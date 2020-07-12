Joe Perdoni

Joe "Jiuseppe" Perdoni of Wellesley passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved father of Michael and his wife, Emily of Shrewsbury, Andrew of Framingham, and father-in-law to Sarah Perdoni of Dover. Joe is survived by his former spouse, Karen Kasbarian. Joe was predeceased by his son Joseph (Joey), and his twins daughters, Sarah and Hannah Perdoni. Loving grandfather to Joey and Reese Perdoni of Dover and Michael Jr of Shrewsbury. One of the eight children born in Morfasso, Italy to the late Guido and Gemma (Moruzzi) Perdoni, the family immigrated to Wellesley in 1955. A Wellesley resident for 65 years, Joe was well known and respected throughout the community. Joe is survived by his brother, Eugenio of Wellesley, sister Domenica Cristoforo of Wellesley, sister Bruna Byrne of Natick and brother Renzo of Dearborn, Georgia. Joe was predeceased by his brother, Gino of Wellesley, sister Ines Verdelli of Wellesley, and sister Maria Bazzari of Wellesley. Joe is also survived by many nieces and nephews who cherished him very much. A celebratory mass will be held at St. Pauls Church, 502 Washington Street, Wellesley on Monday, July 13th at 11am. St. Pauls is in compliance with the state mandates for Covid-19. Please wear a facial covering if in attendance. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Joe may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Care Center Outcomes Research Program (CORE). Gifts may be made online or mailed to MGH Development Office, attention: Meagan Coons, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Reference fund 222448 or Wellesley High School Gridiron Club, Inc., P.O. Box 812458, Wellesley, MA 02482. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com
. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.