John Jack Clarke Lovewell, 88, of Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, passed April 6, 2019. Jack was born to John Ernest Lovewell and Frances Louise (Clarke) Lovewell, May 5 1930, in Newton, Massachusetts. He graduated from Wellesley (Gamaliel Bradford) High School in 1947 and cum laude from Harvard University in 1951 with a degree in Romance Languages and Literatures, where he also participated as a cross-country runner. He married Madeleine Lougee in 1951. They resided in Cambridge MA, Georgetown MA, Windham NY, Wellesley MA, Greenwich CT, and returned to Wellesley in 1981. Together they loved and nurtured 5 children. He leaves as his legacy 3 of his sons: John Tuckerman Lovewell, of West Islip NY, Rodney Bradford Lovewell and his companion Debbie Lember, of Framingham, and Steven Noyes Lovewell and his wife Cynthia (Moyer), of Framingham. He leaves his daughter, Madeleine Lynn Annette (Lovewell) Janus and her husband John, of Worcester. He leaves 4 grandchildren: Jonathan Lovewell, of Framingham, Kristina Krissy Hallenbrook, of Worcester, Benjamin Lovewell, of Westport CT, and John JJ Janus, of Worcester. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Madeleine, his only brother, David Clarke Lovewell, and his youngest son, Robert Edwin Lovewell. Jack was a romance languages (French, Spanish, Latin) teacher until 1990, in public schools in Windham NY, Boxford, Wellesley, and Wayland MA, Greenwich CT, Framingham (Marian Catholic H.S.) MA, and Ayer MA. In addition to his foreign language specialties, he taught English, Speech, Drama, Journalism, Creative Writing, Communications, Chemistry, and Psychology. He founded many foreign language programs. He often directed dramatics productions, and enjoyed performing roles with amateur and semi-professional organizations, including the Connecticut Playmakers, Wellesley Players, and Wig & Whiskers. He was involved in Boy Scouts, school yearbooks and newspapers, school productions, church schools, community chorus, Grange, and a Volunteer Fire Company Chief . He was an avid gardener with an emerald thumb, instilled with the love of horticulture from his family and when he worked at Weston Nurseries as a young man, and won many flower show awards. He was a real estate broker in Wellesley. His family will remember him best for his lifelong romance with his wife, Madeleine. Inseparable from the time of their early teens, they were together for 72 years, 64 married. A memorial service is scheduled for April 22, 2019, 10:30am at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, 207 Washington Street, with a reception to follow. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019