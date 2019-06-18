|
John Derek Homeyer, known as Derek, was a lifelong resident of Wellesley. He was born January 19, 1942, to Frank and Evelyn Homeyer of Windsor Road, younger brother to Marcia. Derek thrived in a very nurturing home with his grandparents close by. He attended Wellesley schools and The Rivers School. He was a Revolutionary War buff and a Red Sox fan who enjoyed working and travel. As one of the first local people to benefit from the employment advocacy of the Association for Retarded Children (through its local chapter now known as the Charles River Center), Derek worked for John Hancock as a mail clerk for 20 years, and later in the kitchen at Brandeis University for 20 years. He passed away peacefully from pancreatic cancer at the Stanley Tippett House in Needham on June 16, 2019 with his sister Marcia Boysen of Walnut Creek, CA and his niece Ashley Hammarth of Brooklyn, NY at his side. He is also survived by Ashleys children, Desmond and Evelyn. He was predeceased by his nephew Jay Hammarth. A funeral service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. Wellesley on Saturday, June 22, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dereks name to the Charles River Center at charlesrivercenter.org. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from June 18 to June 25, 2019