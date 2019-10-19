Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Needham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Donna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Donna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Donna Obituary
John F. Donna, of Needham, October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ellen T. (Todaro) Donna. Devoted father of Maryellen Civita and her husband Carlo of Norfolk and John F. Donna Jr. of Needham. Loving grandfather of Michael and Julia Civita of Norfolk. Brother of Patricia Quigley of Norwood, the late Kathleen Donovan and Richard Donna. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a graduate of Northeastern University, worked for the Dept. of Agriculture, a member of the Needham Retired Mens Club and a Korean War Army Veteran. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Wednesday, October 23, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours on Tuesday, October 22, from 4-7pm. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now