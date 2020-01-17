|
John Lifter, 75, a longtime resident of Wellesley, died peacefully in his sleep and surrounded by his family on January 13, 2020, after a long battle with kidney cancer. John is survived by Karin, his wife of fifty years, as well as his adoring family: his daughter Abby Hochberg, her husband Eric and their two daughters; his daughter Rachel Lifter and her partner Don Stahl; his sister Jean Lifter; and several nieces and nephews. With a PhD degree from Yale in biochemistry, John was an active learner throughout his life. In his fifties, following a career in the pharmaceutical industry, where he worked on the development of monoclonal antibodies, he went back to school, earning a degree in computer science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and became a software developer. Other interests included historical biographies and, recently, playing the trumpet and recorder. John loved to travel. With his wife and daughters, he spent many summers camping and hiking in Acadia National Park. He and Karin also enjoyed taking cruises throughout Europe and visiting as many national parks as possible. This past summer they celebrated their fiftieth anniversary in Qubec City. Johns ashes were interred at a private ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John can be made to support the Bertucci Genitourinary Cancer Center at Mass General, where he received outstanding care: https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020